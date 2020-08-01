Tennis player tests positive for virus at Palermo Open

All of the players for the tournament are staying in the same hotel.

The WTA tournament marks the return of tour-level tennis following a five-month break for the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the first official event — for men or women — since early March.

Qualifying began Saturday with main draw action due to begin Monday.

After former French Open champions Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko withdrew, the main draw is headlined by last year’s Roland Garros finalist Markéta Vondroušová, No. 15 Petra Martić and No. 20 Maria Sakkari.

Tournament organizers had announced on Friday that more than 400 coronavirus tests were carried out on players and staff members and all of them came back negative.

