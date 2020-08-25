Teen from video of 2019 Washington protest to address RNC

“We need to keep talking about Joe Biden’s radical policies," Trump reelection campaign manager Bill Stepien said during an online interview with Politico on Tuesday. "The more we talk about the Democrat policies being pushed by Joe Biden and the radical fringe of his party, the better we are. The more our standing improves in this race.”

But the appearance of Sandmann and guests like Mark and Patricia McCloskey — the white couple facing felony charges for waving guns during a recent Black Lives Matter protest in St. Louis — also counter the everyday Americans who spoke via the internet during last week's Democratic National Convention.

Those praising Biden included New York security guard Jacquelyn Brittany, whose interaction with the former vice president in an elevator went viral, and Kristin Urquiza, whose Trump-supporting father died of coronavirus. Brayden Harrington, 13, talked about working to overcome his stutter with support from Biden, who had a severe stutter himself as a child.