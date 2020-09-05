Teams sending QBs packing in final cuts despite pandemic

Other quarterbacks released were Cooper Rush and Alex Tanney of the Giants; Kurt Benkert and Kyle Lauletta of the Falcons; Chad Kelly of the Colts; and David Fales and Mike White of the Jets, who said veteran Joe Flacco passed his physical after neck surgery.

Making the Giants was Mr. Irrelevant. Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, the final player taken in April's draft, is on the roster.

One NFL star quarterback got much richer. The Texans and Deshaun Watson reached agreement on a four-year, $160 million contract that ranks only behind the 10-year, $503 million deal for Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. Coincidentally, those two will face off in the season opener on Thursday night.

“As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL,” Watson wrote on social media. “Today, I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I’ve grown to love so much and now call my home.”

“I promise to do everything I can to not only bring a championship to this great city but also leave a legacy of helping positively impact this community,” he wrote in the post. “Now back to the work ...”

