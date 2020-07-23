Taylor Swift will release surprise album 'Folklore' Friday

The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore," her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped “Lover."

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise," she wrote. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation."