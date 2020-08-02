Tatum has 34 as Celtics beat Trail Blazers 128-124

Carmelo Anthony got the Blazers within three with a 3-pointer and Gordon Hayward was called for a backcourt violation to give Portland the ball back. Lillard lost the ball and the Celtics were called for a foul to give Portland another possession with 6.8 seconds to go.

A layup by Nurkic cut the lead to one with 3.4 seconds left and Hayward added two free throws to push the lead to 127-124. Nurkic's long inbounds pass bounced out of bounds to secure Boston's victory.

The Celtics had a 10-point lead with less than a minute left in the third when Lillard was fouled as he banked in an off-balance 3-pointer and he made the free throw to get Portland within 92-86.

Kemba Walker finished the quarter with a basket for Boston to make it 94-86 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Trent had 21 points off the bench on seven 3s. ... Portland made its first 14 free throws and finished 15 of 16.

Celtics: Walker had 14 points in 22 minutes as the team limits his minutes to prepare for the playoffs. ... Boston made 18 of 30 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Play Houston on Tuesday night.

Celtics: Play the Heat on Tuesday night.

__

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mike Ehrmann Credit: Mike Ehrmann

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard moves the ball downcourt against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mike Ehrmann Credit: Mike Ehrmann

Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (27) goes up to shoot against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mike Ehrmann Credit: Mike Ehrmann

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard front goes up to shoot against Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mike Ehrmann Credit: Mike Ehrmann