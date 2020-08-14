Tatar, Kotkaniemi scores twice, Canadiens rout Flyers 5-0

The Canadiens continued their sensational surge through Toronto hockey and bounced back fine after a 2-1 Game 1 loss. Montreal was the last team in the East to qualify for the expanded playoffs, and then needed four games to win its best-of-five series over Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hart grew up in Alberta and was a long-time fan of Price, who dazzled in the NHL restart. Price had a shutout against the Penguins and had an elite series that keyed the series win. Hart was just 6 years old when the Canadiens made Price a first-round pick in the 2005 draft. He was 22 for just a day when he got benched against idol.

Tatar needed only 1:02 into the game to score, and Kotkaniemi connected later in the period. Tatar again just 1:30 into the second period. Joel Armia knocked out Hart with his fourth goal.

Hart allowed four goals on 26 shots. He allowed just two goals on 59 shots in the round-robin series that helped the Flyers go 3-0 and clinch the top seed in the East. His .914 save percentage was tied for eighth in the regular season.

The Flyers continue to get little production from their top stars. Travis Konency, Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk -- their top-five goal scorers - have yet to score in the Toronto bubble.

Kotkaniemi beat backup Brian Elliott in the third for a 5-0 lead.

Notes: Konency was helped off the ice with an unspecified injury in the third period. ... Tatar scored 22 goals and had a career-high 61 points in 68 games headed into the NHL break. He had yet to score in the playoffs.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes save against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes save against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stops Philadelphia Flyers right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (62) during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stops Philadelphia Flyers right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (62) during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens coaches and players looks as they play the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) picks up a goaltender interference penalty as he is driven into Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) by defenseman Matt Niskanen (15) during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) and Alex Belzile (60) celebrate teammate Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia, not shown, scoring on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) scores against a stickless Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the first period of NHL hockey Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first-round playoff action against the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with teammate Jonathan Drouin (92) as Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere (53) skates away during first period of NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first round playoff action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90) celebrates his goal against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) as Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) battle in front of the net during first period of NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first round playoff action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90), foreground, starts to celebrate his goal against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) as Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) battle in front of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first round playoff game in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Philadelphia Flyers centre Claude Giroux (28) falls to the ice as he battles Montreal Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) for the puck during first period of NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first round playoff action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn