Tanzania opposition leader returns, 3 years after being shot

Immediately upon his arrival at the international airport in Dar es Salaam, the former lawmaker told reporters and CHADEMA opposition party supporters he was well. “My leg is shorter by several centimeters. I am very fine now,” he said.

His return from Belgium comes as the top opposition parties consider joining forces behind a single candidate to challenge President John Magufuli, who seeks a second five-year term. Human rights groups and critics accuse his administration of shutting down dissenting voices by banning opposition political gatherings, arresting opposition figures and shutting down media outlets.