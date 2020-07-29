Tagovailoa gets OK to practice without restrictions

“I know there are a lot of people that want to talk about Tua, and I understand it,” Flores said. “But at the same time, he’s a young player and this is his first NFL training camp. I think he’s got to take it one day at a time and not think about what’s realistic for the season.”

Tagovailoa spent the offseason in Alabama rehabbing and participating in the Dolphins’ virtual meetings. He's the centerpiece in a rebuilding project under second-year coach Flores that becomes even more challenging as the Dolphins, 5-11 last year, try to navigate the pandemic.

No players or coaches have opted out for 2020, Flores said. But he's well aware the virus could quickly sink the season, and the dangers were underscored by the recent outbreak that forced the Miami Marlins to call off at least a week of games.

“One person can bring in the virus, and it can spread like wildfire,” Flores said. "So each one of us has a responsibility. If you enter the facility, you have a responsibility to the 150, 180 or 200 other people in the facility. We need to be smart and make good decisions. I think our guys understand that.

“Look, you can be smart and make all good decisions and it still might not work out, because that’s just kind of how this is. But I think we’d all have peace of mind knowing that we’ve done everything possible that we can do individually.”

