Supporters, opponents of Hindu temple meet in Times Square

The organizers of the temple celebration in Times Square paid for billboards showing the planned Ayodhya temple, images the deity Ram and the Indian flag.

A coalition of advocacy organizations — including Muslim, human rights, anti-fascist and secular groups — asked advertisers not to show the images of the planned temple and called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to intervene.

The Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit was in touch with the authors of the letter, the mayor’s press office said in an email sent in response to questions.

“Both groups were free to exercise their first amendment rights, and did so peacefully,” on Wednesday night, the mayor's press office said.

People gather in Times Square after the groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in New York. Hindus rejoiced as Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god, Ram, at the site of a demolished 16th century mosque. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

People gather in Times Square after the groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in New York. Hindus rejoiced as Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god, Ram, at the site of a demolished 16th century mosque. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II