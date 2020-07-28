Support in House for $32B more for airlines but fate unclear

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said the unions’ effort got a boost this month when United Airlines sent furlough notices to 36,000 employees and American Airlines notified 25,000 workers.

“This is getting people’s attention, and that will lead to action,” Nelson said.

In late March, with U.S. air travel down more than 90%, Congress provided $32 billion to help aviation companies cover their payrolls for six months. Passenger airlines got the lion’s share, $25 billion. The money — along with up to $29 billion more for loans to passenger and cargo airlines — was designed to help the industry until travel returned closer to normal levels.

But air travel remains down more than 70% from a year ago. The nation's four biggest airlines lost a combined $10 billion from April through June.