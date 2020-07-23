Sumatran tiger cub learns to hunt from mother at Poland zoo

The as-yet-unnamed female cub was born May 23 as her mother Nuri’s first offspring and the authorities at the Wroclaw Zoo are overjoyed that the mother is taking very good care of her. Zoo spokeswoman Joanna Kij said Thursday the tiger’s birth was a great success for the zoo.

“She is very brave and is getting to know the outside run and depending on the weather her mother lets her go into the run or not,” said Beata Nieweglowska, who is in charge of predators at the zoo.