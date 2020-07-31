Stroll quickest at 2nd British GP practice; Vettel struggles

Vettel sat out the first session without setting a time because of a problem with the car's intercooling system. Ferrari mechanics stripped the car down to get it ready for the afternoon, but after 30 minutes the four-time F1 champion was back for repairs as the team changed his pedals.

Vettel stood at the back of the garage with his helmet perched on top of his head and a forlorn look on his face. Ferrari is enduring a difficult season, with Vettel picking up only nine points from the first three races with a best finish of sixth in Hungary.

The second session was interrupted half way through when Albon span off the track and slammed backward into the crash barrier. He was unharmed and climbed out. The red flag came out while debris was cleared and the drivers were held up for about 10 minutes.

Time was of the essence for Hulkenberg, who only got the call the day before and was confirmed as the replacement shortly before the session began. The veteran German driver had previously raced for the team when it was known as Force India and adapted quickly.

“He did 45 minutes in the simulator this morning,” team principal Otmar Szafnauer said. “He knows the team really well, he knows the engineers.”

Szafnauer is not sure if Perez can reclaim his seat for next weekend's race, which is also being held at Silverstone.

“At this point we don’t know, we still don’t know if England will ask him to quarantine for seven days or 10 days,” Szafnauer said, referring to local health and safety protocols.

Verstappen set the fastest time in the first practice and was nearly half a second quicker than Hamilton, although he was on quicker tires than Hamilton, with Stroll third.

There is a third practice on Saturday ahead of qualifying in the afternoon, where Hamilton will aim for a record-extending 91st pole position. The six-time world champion has won the British GP a record six times and is only five wins away from matching Michael Schumacher's F1 record of 91 wins.

___

AP Auto Racing Writer Jerome Pugmire in Paris contributed to this report.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The car of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon of Thailand is taken from the track after he crashed during the second practice session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 31, 2020. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Andrew Boyers/Pool via AP) Credit: Andrew Boyers Credit: Andrew Boyers

Red Bull driver Alexander Albon of Thailand, right, stands by car after he crashed into the track wall during the second practice session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 31, 2020. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Andrew Boyers/Pool via AP) Credit: Andrew Boyers Credit: Andrew Boyers

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car followed by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the second practice session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 31, 2020. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the second practice session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit in Silverstone, England, Friday, July 31, 2020. The British Formula One Grand Prix race will be held on Sunday. (Bryn Lennon/Pool via AP) Credit: Bryn Lennon Credit: Bryn Lennon