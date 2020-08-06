Stocks slip ahead of US jobs data, eyes on stimulus talks

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index shed 0.4% to 22,418.15 while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3%, clawing back losses in last minute buying to close at 3,386.46. Hong Kong lost 0.7% to 24,930.58.

South Korea's Kospi added 1.3%, closing at 2,342.61 after Samsung Electronics, the country's biggest company, unveiled three new models of smartphones it hopes will revive its sinking sales. Samsung's shares rose 1.9%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7% to 6,042.20, lifted by strong gains in commodity prices on expectations that China's economy is on the mend after the country largely recovered from the pandemic.

Market sentiment is linked to economic data but also to negotiations in Washington on more support for the economy. Investors say such a package is crucial and needs to arrive quickly, with millions of Americans still out of work and $600 in weekly unemployment benefits from the U.S. government having recently expired.

"Democrats and the White House are inching closer to a deal,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.

A report released Wednesday suggested that U.S. hiring was far weaker last month than economists expected. Private employers added just 167,000 jobs, according to a survey by payroll processor ADP, well below the 1.2 million that economists had forecast. A more comprehensive jobs report from the Labor Department is due Friday.

Rising caseloads of the coronavirus remain a concern, however, with officials in Spain warning of a relapse while numbers continue to mount in the U.S.

In Japan, the governor of Aichi prefecture, where Toyota Motor Corp. has its headquarters, declared a state of emergency through Aug. 24, saying newly confirmed cases have been rising by more than 100 daily. Before that, daily cases had been zero for extended periods.

Gov. Hideaki Ohmura told reporters businesses are being asked to close altogether or close early, and people are being asked to stay home at night, to prevent infections from spreading. Japan has largely sought to avoid major shutdowns, partly because of laws limiting the government's powers.

Gold rose even further into record territory, continuing its strong climb since the spring amid nervousness about the economy and super-low interest rates. Gold for delivery in December, the most actively traded contract, rose $21.30 to $2,070.60 per ounce.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell back, giving up 42 cents to $42.77 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 17 cents to $45.00 a barrel.

In currency dealings, the dollar was down slightly at 105.44 yen, from 105.58 yen the da before. The euro fell to $1.1847 from $1.1868.

___

Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Currency traders wearing face masks watch computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Stocks were mixed in Asia on Thursday despite strong gains overnight on Wall Street, where the rally just kept on rolling. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A currency trader wearing a face mask stands near screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Stocks were mixed in Asia on Thursday despite strong gains overnight on Wall Street, where the rally just kept on rolling. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A currency trader wearing a face mask talks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Stocks were mixed in Asia on Thursday despite strong gains overnight on Wall Street, where the rally just kept on rolling. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Cloud computing company Rackspace begins trading at the Nasdaq following its initial public offering, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan