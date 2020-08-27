Stocks rise after Fed says rates may stay low for longer

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 253 points, or 0.9%, at 28,585, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%.

“The era of easy money is here,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial.

Treasury yields fell immediately after Powell began talking, but then started bouncing up and down. The yield of the 10-year Treasury was at 0.71%, up from 0.68% late Wednesday.

Shorter-term Treasury yields dipped, with the two-year yield ticking down to 0.13% from 0.14%, and the widening gap between short- and longer-term yields could be an indication of higher expectations for the economy or inflation among investors.

Gold was down 0.9% at $1,935.10 per ounce after initially spiking as high as $1,987.00 after Powell began talking. It mirrored the movements of the 10-year Treasury yield. Lower yields can drive demand for gold from investors seeking safety but not interested in the lower interest payments coming from bonds.

Earlier in the morning, a report showed the pace of layoffs sweeping the country remains incredibly high but may be slowing. A little more than 1 million U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, which was a slight dip from the slightly more than 1.1 million the prior week.

In another report, the government also said that the economy looks like it shrank at an annual rate of 31.7% in the spring quarter. That would be the sharpest quarterly drop on record, but it's not as bad as the Commerce Department's earlier estimate of 32.9%.

Abbott Laboratories jumped 7.7% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after federal regulators gave emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 test, which can provide results in 15 minutes and will cost only $5.

Stocks of companies that sorely need people feeling comfortable enough with the pandemic to get back to “normal” life were also strong. Norwegian Cruise Line was up 6.4%, Live Nation Entertainment rose 6.2% and United Airlines rallied 6.2%.

In European stock markets, the German DAX lost 0.4%, and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2%. The FTSE 100 in London was virutally flat.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4%, and South Korea's Kospi lost 1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8%, and stocks in Shanghai rose 0.6%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 2% to $42.53 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 1.7% to $45.37 per barrel.