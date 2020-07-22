Stocks notch modest gains in choppy trading on Wall Street

Despite the sharp monthly increase, purchases are still down 11.3% from a year ago, when homes had sold at an annual pace of 5.32 million. Builder NVR led the sector, surging 9.3%.

United Airlines slid 3% after reporting that its revenue plunged 87% as the coronavirus throttled air travel. Pfizer rose 4.3% after the U.S. government signed a contract with the company to deliver the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it’s developing by December.

Traders also had their eye Wednesday on a flareup in tensions between Washington and Beijing. The U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, saying it was necessary to protect American intellectual property. China said it would retaliate.

U.S.-China trade relations will probably start to factor back into the market somewhat, but the virus and its impact remain the main driver of where the markets go, said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

“A lot of what we’re looking for rests on whether consumption can stay afloat,” she said. “Even absent additional shutdowns, what are the implications of the fear factor, of consumers just opting to not go out as much?”

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to support markets and expectations that Washington eventually will deliver more financial aid to help Americans weather the economic downturn have been key in keeping markets mostly pushing higher since stocks plunged in March.

Still, worries remain that the rise of coronavirus counts across much of the country will derail efforts to reopen businesses shut down due to the pandemic.

Adding to unease Wednesday was a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that the number of coronavirus cases in some states is much higher than has been reported. Experts have said all along that the toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is much higher than tallies of confirmed cases would indicate, due to issues with testing and data collection.

Uncertainty over prospects for more financial aid to Americans and U.S. businesses also is casting a shadow, analysts said. The Republican Party and Democrats remain divided over how much support is needed, as states grapple with rebounds in cases that have prompted some local governments to order some businesses to close to help snuff out flare ups of the virus.

“The market is anticipating that there will be something, what the final (package) looks like is a different question,” Northey said. “Ultimately, we expect some agreement that provides another round of stimulus support.”

Those earnings, so far, have been coming in moderately better than expected, though companies have worked to lower expectations.

Among big companies reporting results this week: Microsoft and Tesla issue results later Wednesday, Intel, AT&T and Twitter report on Thursday and Verizon Communications and American Express report earnings Friday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.59% from 0.60%. Gold was up 1.1%, another sign that investors were placing some of their assets in traditionally less risky assets.

In the commodities markets, the price of benchmark U.S oil slipped 0.1% to $41.88 per barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, lost 0.2% to $44.22 per barrel.

A man wearing a face mask walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday, with Australia’s benchmark down more than 1% on reports of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the Melbourne area. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

