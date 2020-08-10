Stocks drift on Wall Street; S&P 500 within 1% of record

But losses for technology stocks were weighing on the market. It's a continuation of their struggles from Friday, when worries rose that worsening U.S.-China relations could mean retaliations against the U.S. tech industry. It's a relatively rare setback for the industry, which has been the year’s biggest winners so far and cruised through much of the pandemic. Critics had already been calling tech stocks overpriced, even after accounting for their huge and resilient profits.

If stocks end the day higher, it would extend the S&P 500’s wining streak to seven days, which would be its longest since the spring of 2019. The rally had carried the S&P 500 all the way back to within 1% of its record, which was set before the pandemic pancaked the economy into recession. It had been down nearly 34% in March.

Investors have been saying the economy needs another big lifeline from Washington, and quickly, after $600 in weekly unemployment benefits for workers from the federal government expired with July's end. But talks broke apart on Friday, and Trump issued his executive orders on Saturday. Both the White House and congressional Democrats indicated Sunday they wanted to resume negotiations, but no talks were scheduled.

Almost immediately after Trump signed the orders, critics said the moves did not go far enough to support the economy and questioned how they would work.

The economy has shown some signs of improvement since the spring but it is still struggling. Friday's jobs report showed a larger-than-expected increase in hiring across the economy during July, but also a slowdown in job growth amid worries that a resurgence in coronavirus counts could force the economy to backtrack.

The impasse on Capitol Hill is just one of several big forces pushing on markets, not even including the rising number of coronavirus counts around the world.

Rising toward the top of the list in recent weeks has been growing antagonism between the United States and China, the world's largest economies. The latest move in their escalating tensions was China's announcement of unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz.

The two sides are scheduled to hold trade talks at the end of the week.

Chinese stocks rose earlier in the morning, along with many other markets around the world.

Stocks in Shanghai climbed 0.8%, and South Korea's Kospi added 1.5%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong, though, dipped 0.6% after the authorities arrested pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai and some of his associates on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers.

In Europe, Germany's DAX returned 0.1%, and France's CAC 40 gained 0.3%. The FTSE 100 in London added 0.3%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 0.56%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 2.1% to $42.10 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard for pricing, added 1.5% to $45.08 per barrel.

Gold added 0.9% to $2,046.50 per ounce.

AP Economics Writer Paul Wiseman and AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.