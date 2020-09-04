Stocks drift higher on Wall Street after big gain in August

The stock market has continued its remarkable turnaround since plunging nearly 34% early this year as the coronavirus pandemic knocked the economy into a recession. The S&P 500 closed out August with a 7% gain, its best showing since April.

Encouraging data as broad swaths of the economy have reopened this summer have helped stoke investor optimism about a recovery. The question is whether that’s going to be enough to keep the market moving higher when so much uncertainty remains about the pandemic’s lasting impact on companies and consumers.

Investors will be looking for clues on the state of the economic recovery this week amid what is going to be a busy week for economic news, including the government's monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday. On Tuesday, the monthly U.S. manufacturing survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed a better-than-expected increase for August.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.70% from 0.71% late Monday.

Oil prices were headed higher. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 1.6% to $43.29 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 2% at $46.17 a barrel.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.7%, while Germany’s DAX dropped 0.4%. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.1% a day after it was closed for a public holiday.