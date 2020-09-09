Steelers LB Ryan Shazier announces retirement

He used the phrase #Shalieve during his recovery, which included him walking on stage at the 2018 NFL draft to announce the team's first-round selection. He continued to work out regularly at the club's practice facility and the social media posts chronicling his comeback often went viral.

Shazier remained close to his teammates and served as a de facto scout and assistant coach each of the last two seasons, serving as a mentor of sorts to 2019 first-round pick Devin Bush — considered Shazier's heir — and others.

The Steelers placed him on the physically unable to perform list for both the 2018 and 2019 seasons before moving him to the reserve/retired list in March. It was considered a paper move at the time as Shazier remained committed to pressing forward.

It's something he still plans on doing, just not in the same direction.

"It’s been over 1,000 days since I got hurt on the field “ Shazier said. “To lose the game in a way I never envisioned has not been easy. For you to play the game of football the way I did, you convince yourself you’re Superman. That nothing can stop you — but then the moment I got hurt I stopped being Superman, and that was difficult to make sense of.

"But the way I look at it, God put us all here for a purpose. For 20 years, he let me play football, and now it’s time for me to do what he wants me to do.”

Shazier scheduled a news conference for later Wednesday afternoon to further detail his decision.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL