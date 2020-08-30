Migrants overwhelm Italian island; islanders launch protest

On Lampedusa, a migrant center meant to house fewer than 200 was now crammed with 1,200 people after the latest arrivals, including several small boats with migrants that set out apparently from Tunisia and reached the island without needing rescue.

Lampedusa Mayor Toto' Martello expressed astonishment that a fishing boat carrying 450 migrants managed to arrive within a few kilometers of the island without being noticed by military vessels or aircraft, including from the European Frontex mission, which is supposed to be fighting human trafficking in the central Mediterranean.

The Italian coast guard escorted the fishing vessel to port Saturday night, where Lampedusa residents staged a protest, with some lying down, yelling “Enough!”

“Last night was a sit-in but I will call a strike” this week, with storekeepers shuttering shops for a day on the island, which lives off tourism and fishing, Martello said. The strike is aimed “against a government which doesn't have a strategy” to deal with migrants, he said.

A week earlier, citing concern over COVID-19 infections, Sicily's governor ordered migrant processing centers on the large Mediterranean island to shut down. But the center-left Italian government, which is in charge of migrant policy nationwide, went to court and the governor's order was stayed, pending a hearing next month.

With so many migrants on Lampedusa, a Catholic parish stepped in to find housing for the latest several hundred arrivals.

Also reaching Lampedusa on Saturday were 49 migrants whom the Italian coast guard took from a dangerously overcrowded rescue boat, the Louise Michel, which took on so many people it couldn't navigate. The Louise Michel's operation is funded by street artist Banksy, who also painted the vessel a bright pink, including a lifesaving buoy in the shape of a heart.

The Louise Michel was still at sea, as were other private rescue boats, appealing for permission from either Italy or Malta to disembark hundreds of migrants they collectively have aboard, many who have been stuck for days or weeks.

The Astral, a rescue ship from the Spanish NGO Open Arms, and the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a former French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the renowned artist Banksy, meet at the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

A boy waves to the crew of the Astral rescue vessel from the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the renowned artist Banksy in the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

People stand on the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the renowned artist Banksy in the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Members of the Astral crew, a rescue ship from the Spanish NGO Open Arms, wave at Louise Michel rescue vessel, a former French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the renowned artist Banksy, in the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Members of the Astral crew, a rescue ship from the Spanish NGO Open Arms, approach the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the renowned artist Banksy in the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Louise Michel rescue vessel, a former French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the renowned artist Banksy, is seen in the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.