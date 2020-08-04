Stars, Knights players kneel in support of social justice

Dallas forward Tyler Sequin and Jason Dickinson knelt alongside Vegas forward Ryan Reaves and goaltender Robin Lehner during the American and Canadian national anthems prior to their round-robin playoff game.

Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on Saturday became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. anthem, after he made a speech before a game between Edmonton and Chicago. He knelt at center ice while fellow Black players Malcolm Subban of Chicago and Darnell Nurse of Edmonton each stood with a hand on one of his shoulders.