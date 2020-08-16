Stacy Lewis wins Ladies Scottish Open in 4-way playoff

After Lewis holed her birdie putt in the playoff, Knight missed a 10-foot birdie try.

“I’m really happy the way I hung in there today. The conditions were really tough,” Knight said. “t’s all a learning experience. I kind of struggled starting the restart, so I feel really good about my game.”

Lewis will look to follow up at Royal Troon next week, when the first women’s major of a reshaped golf year takes place. She is a two-time major winner, triumphing at the Women’s British Open in 2013.

In light wind on a cloudy day with the temperature in the upper 50s, Lewis bogeyed the par-4 eighth and made a double bogey on the par-4 11th. She birdied the par-3 14th, but gave back the stroke with a bogey on the par-4 15th. She parred the final three holes to get into the playoff, two-putting from 30 feet on the par-4 18th.

“I was just very much in control and then hit a bad shot on 11 and it leads to double, and then really hit some good shots after that,” Lewis. “Made the birdie on 14. 15 was a mess. 16, I should have gotten up-and-down. 17, I probably should have made that putt. It was frustrating that I had my chances, but at the same time with all the stuff that went on there in that back nine, I still had a chance to win the golf tournament. So I stayed very positive for me throughout the day, and just proud of the way I hung in there.”

Danielle Kang, coming off consecutive victories in Ohio in the LPGA Tour’s return, was a stroke back after a 69. Nanna Koerstz Madsen also was 4 under after a 65.

