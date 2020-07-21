Spike Lee doc of David Byrne's Broadway show to open TIFF

Festival organizers said Tuesday that “American Utopia” will premiere on September 10 in Toronto, even if it remains unclear if it will be a physical screening. That, the festival noted, will be contingent on the dictates of Ontario health officials. TIFF's Toronto headquarters currently remain closed.

Much of the film industry won't be able to attend, regardless. The festival said Monday that all screenings for press and industry members will be held on a digital platform. Non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada is restricted through at least late August.