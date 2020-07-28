S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices rose 3.7% in May

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.7% in from a year earlier. That's a drop from the 3.9% increase in April and it was a smaller gain than economists had expected. Still, home prices have risen steadily despite the pandemic and lockdowns that have badly damaged the American economy.

Phoenix led the way with a 9% annual gain in home prices, followed by Seattle (up 6.8%) and Tampa (up 6%). Chicago registered the smallest increase: 1.3%.