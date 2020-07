Southwest tightens face-mask rule, Delta steps up testing

This week, Delta began requiring passengers who claimed a medical exception to the face-mask rule to go through new screening — a phone call with a staffer at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Southwest will go further on Monday by banning passengers who claim that a medical condition prevents them from wearing a mask. The airlines said only children under 2 will be exempt from the requirement.

Southwest said passengers will still be allowed to remove the mask to eat, drink or take medicine, but it expects those actions to be “very brief” and customers "should put their face covering back on as soon as possible.”

Some people have complained that fellow passengers flout the rules and airlines don’t enforce them.

Major U.S. airlines have extended their face-mask rules to ticket counters, baggage claim and other areas inside airports, and they threaten to ban violators from future flights. Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, said his company has taken action against more than 100 passengers.

