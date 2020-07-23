Southwest, American tighten mask rules; Delta widens testing

This week, Delta began requiring passengers who claimed a medical exception to the face-mask rule to go through new screening — a phone call with a staffer at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Southwest and American Airlines will go further next week by banning passengers who claim that a medical condition prevents them from wearing a mask. The airlines said only children under 2 will be exempt from the requirement.

“Customers and team members have been clear that they feel more safe when everyone is wearing a face covering," said Alison Taylor, American's chief customer officer.

Both airlines said passengers will still be allowed to remove the mask to eat or drink. Southwest said it expects passengers to put their face covering back on as soon as possible.

Some people have complained that fellow passengers flout the rules and airlines don’t enforce them.

Major U.S. airlines have extended their face-mask rules to ticket counters, baggage claim and other areas inside airports, and they threaten to ban violators from future flights. Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, said his company has taken action against more than 100 passengers.

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter