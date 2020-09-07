Southern Africa's hunger upsurge blamed on climate, COVID-19

She said COVID-19 was an additional emergency that has enormously hurt the livelihoods of many poor people in the region. Lockdowns have made large numbers of people unemployed, increasing food insecurity, she said.

Many farmers, especially women, had been severely affected by COVID-19 and its impact on food production, said ActionAid Africa humanitarian advisor, Chikondi Chabvuta.

“Southern Africa has faced impacts of climate change for the past four years nonstop. ... I have witnessed the short-lived hope in people’s eyes these past four years when seeds are distributed or exchanged in the hope for a better yield next season, only to be disappointed by more climate disasters,” she said.

“COVID-19 is exposing the existing systematic weaknesses of the regional policies meant to develop resilient food security," said Chabvuta. "This includes reliance on imports for agricultural production for food supply.”

Zimbabwean farmer Juliet Hove said lack of access to water and the markets were also major problems for small-scale farmers in her country.

According to Hove, COVID-19 restrictions on movements were preventing small-scale farmers from traveling to marketplaces to sell seeds and produce, reducing their ability to earn an income.