South Korea reports case spike, US states tighten controls

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday schools will “take a break” for a month to protect children. Despite rising infections, restaurant and hospitality workers protested this week, demand a loosening of restrictions on their industries.

India, the country with the third-highest infection total behind the United States and Brazil, reported its death toll rose by 740 to 30,601. The government reported a surge of 49,310 new cases, raising its total to 1,287,945.

The Home Ministry issued an advisory Friday calling for Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 15 to avoid large gatherings.

In the United States, Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi tightened controls on bars to protect “young, drunk, careless folks.” Bars already were limited to operating at 50% capacity. Now, patrons will have to sit down to order alcohol and sales stop at 11 p.m.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans ordered bars closed and banned restaurants from selling alcoholic drinks to take away. That came after more than 2,000 new cases were reported for the surrounding state of Louisiana, including 103 in New Orleans.

Arizona reported 89 additional deaths, raising the state’s fatality total to 3,142. The state reported 3,349 new cases, raising its total to 156,301.

The United States has suffered 145,391 deaths and has 4.1 million confirmed cases.

Millions of Americans who are temporarily out of work face the loss of a $600 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits that is due to end July 31.

Legislators in Washington are negotiating a new relief bill. Democrats in Congress want to renew the $600 supplement. Republicans who control the Senate want to limit benefits to 70% of what people made before the outbreak.

In Australia, Premier Daniel Andrews of the southern state of Victoria announced five deaths and 357 new cases. Victoria, where the death toll has risen to 61, earlier closed its border with neighboring New South Wales.

In Europe, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced travelers from the United States and 15 other countries where viral circulation is strong must be tested on arrival unless they can show proof of a negative test in the past 72 hours.

Other countries on France’s list range from South Africa, Israel and Qatar to Brazil and Peru.

In Yemen, 97 medical workers have died of the virus, a serious blow to a country with few doctors that is in the midst of a 5-year-old war, the humanitarian group MedGlobal said in a report.

The “overwhelming death toll” will have “immense short-term and long-term health effects,” said the report’s lead author, Kathleen Fallon.

___

AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

An elderly woman is carried by transit police to an area where city employees and volunteers are handing out free meals, in the Peronia neighborhood of Villa Nueva, Guatemala, Friday, July 24, 2020. The Villa Nueva City Hall delivers hot meals three times a week in a selected area of the neighborhood for residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 restrictions related to the government-ordered shutdowns. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

A sparse crowd is on Ocean Drive after an 8 p.m. curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. A curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. is in effect throughout the entertainment district in Miami Beach. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A sign informs customers at the Edison Hotel restaurant about wearing a protective face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020, along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. Masks are mandated both indoors and outdoors in Miami Beach. People found not wearing a mask are subject to a civil fine of $50. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

An employee closes an awning at the News Cafe on Ocean Drive in advance of an 8 p.m. curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. A curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. is in effect throughout the entertainment district in Miami Beach. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A man covers his nose with his shirt, left, as Luis Negron, a Miami Beach code compliance officer, right, talks to him about wearing a protective face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020, on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. Masks are mandated both indoors and outdoors in Miami Beach. People found not wearing a mask are subject to a civil fine of $50. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Health department worker Paola Ortiz waits for a chance to be tested for COVID-19, behind the mobile diagnostic tent where the team she works with is conducting daily walk-up testing, in San Gregorio Atlapulco in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, Friday, July 24, 2020. Ortiz, a health department physiotherapist who has been assigned to interview people waiting in line for the COVID-19 testing, said she began experiencing coronavirus symptoms three days ago, and would herself be tested Friday, with the last of the day's 40 available tests.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

A shopper walks along a market street in San Gregorio Atlapulco in Xochimilco, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in Mexico City, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Paola Ortiz, wearing protective equipment collects patient data from a man wearing a respirator, who arrived long before dawn to be first in line for the day's COVID-19 testing, at a mobile diagnostic tent in San Gregorio Atlapulco in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, Friday, July 24, 2020. Ortiz, a health department physiotherapist who has been assigned to interview people waiting in line for COVID testing, said she began experiencing coronavirus symptoms three days ago, and would herself be tested Friday, with the last of the day's 40 available tests. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Juana Choc, 86, stands in line to receive a free meal in the Peronia neighborhood of Villa Nueva, Guatemala, Friday, July 24, 2020. The Villa Nueva City Hall delivers hot meals three times a week in a selected area of the neighborhood for residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 restrictions related to the government-ordered shutdowns. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

People gather in a discotheque in Madrid, Spain, early Saturday, July 25, 2020. Nightlife is becoming the new target of Spanish authorities attempting to contain a spike in coronavirus infections since the country ended a lockdown. The Catalonia regional government has shut nightlife venues in Barcelona, and on Friday officials in Madrid said they were considering a similar step. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez