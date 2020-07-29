South Korea-Japan trade fight moves to global dispute panel

The Japanese government said Wednesday it was “deeply disappointed that Korea has chosen to request an establishment of a panel,” and insisted in a statement that it has granted and will grant export licenses for applications on the three items “once confirmed that the goods and related technologies are exported for civil use.”

The two sides differ sharply on whether Japan’s export restrictions abide by WTO agreements.

“In Korea’s view, Japan’s export restrictions on the three products and their related technologies constitute a politically-motivated, disguised restriction on trade,” the South Korean government said in a note provided to The Associated Press.

South Korea had paused its WTO action in November, when it decided to keep a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan that it previously threatened to end over conflicts stemming from wartime history and trade. Japan in return agreed to resume talks aimed at settling the dispute, but South Korea said no progress was made - and pressed on with the challenge leading to Wednesday's decision.