Sotheby's hold virtual sale of art from Rembrandt to Banksy

After months of disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sale of 70 artworks - from the 17th century up to the present day - will be live-streamed Tuesday from Sotheby’s London.

“With the global art world calendar having shifted, we too have seized the opportunity to do things differently,” said Helena Newman, chair of Sotheby’s Europe. The auction caters to “a new generation of a collectors (who) show less concern with the traditional art market categories of the past,” she added.