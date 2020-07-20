Some Chinese cities reopen cinemas as virus threat recedes

Chinese are enthusiastic movie goers and the country was expected to surpass the U.S. this year as the world’s biggest box office before the pandemic hit.

The cinema re-openings come as China is relaxing many restrictions while maintaining mask wearing, temperature checks and social distancing. A cluster of cases in the far western region of Xinjiang is China’s only current outbreak of domestic infections, and mandatory two-week quarantines remain in effect for Chinese arriving from abroad to guard against imported cases.

Economic activity has gradually recovered and China reported an unexpectedly strong 3.2% expansion in its GDP during the latest quarter after lockdowns were lifted and factories and stores reopened.

That made China the first economy to resume economic growth since the pandemic began in its central city of Wuhan. The 6.8% contraction in January-March was the country’s worst downturn since at least the mid-1960s.

People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk by a capsule shape shop lots inside a mall in Beijing, Monday, July 20, 2020. China's latest coronavirus outbreak has spread to a second city in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

A woman adjusts her face mask as she walks by a graffiti artwork on display outside a mall in Beijing, Monday, July 20, 2020. China's latest coronavirus outbreak has spread to a second city in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong