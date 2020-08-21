Slovakia condemns Belgian police brutality against citizen

When officers came in, they put him on a bed and forcefully restricted his movements, with one officer sitting on him for a long time. Another officer made an apparent Nazi salute. Chovanec died after emergency health officials took him to a hospital.

On Thursday, the No. 2 Belgian federal police official, André Desenfants, temporarily stepped aside from his post until an investigation is carried out.

Korcok said he appreciated the move.

Belgium’s government itself reacted vigorously after the video from an ongoing investigation came to light Wednesday. Justice Minister Koen Geens called the recording “unseemly and totally shocking.”

Interior Minister Pieter De Crem said, “The circumstances need to be clarified and an investigation is ongoing.’’

Police brutality has gained renewed attention as an issue after the police killing of George Floyd in the U.S. state of Minneapolis in May. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.