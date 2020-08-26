Slovak club fights UEFA at CAS over Champions League forfeit

Slovan had to forfeit the first qualifying round game as a 3-0 loss ordered by UEFA’s appeal committee on Monday.

That ruling sent KI to play Swiss champion Young Boys in the second round of a tightly scheduled qualifying program for UEFA’s club competitions in a new season already delayed by the pandemic.

Slovan appealed to CAS to freeze the forfeit ruling by UEFA and postpone the Young Boys-KI game “until CAS has ruled on the merits of the case,” the court said.

The main appeal by Slovan would also have to be fast-tracked.

CAS said UEFA, Young Boys and KI are respondents to the appeal “and have all been given the opportunity to reply to Slovan’s urgent request.”

UEFA declined to comment to The Associated Press.

