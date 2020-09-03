Atlanta native Blanco Brown undergoes surgery after car accident

A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night near his home in Atlanta and was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. Additional surgeries are expected and his family asks for prayers.

The 35-year-old is best known for his 2019 single “The Git Up”, which went No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts and has amassed more than 200 million streams on Spotify. He has also written songs for Pitbull, 2 Chainz and Monica, among others.