Atlanta native Blanco Brown undergoes surgery after car accident

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — “The Git Up” singer Blanco Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta.
A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night near his home in Atlanta and was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. Additional surgeries are expected and his family asks for prayers.
The 35-year-old is best known for his 2019 single “The Git Up”, which went No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts and has amassed more than 200 million streams on Spotify. He has also written songs for Pitbull, 2 Chainz and Monica, among others.
Brown, who is a graduate of Westlake High School in Fulton County, performed for the 700 students in November. He is known for mixing country and hip-hop musical styles. His performance came before StubHub gave students 64 new instruments, guitar cases and keyboard stands worth $84,000, according to a news release.
Brown’s combination of country and trap went viral on the app TikTok, where people re-created his dance moves or added their own dances and tagged it to #TheGitUpChallenge.
The song spent 12 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 14 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart. He released his BBR Music Group debut album “Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs” last year.
