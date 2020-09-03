X

Atlanta native Blanco Brown undergoes surgery after car accident

Blanco Brown feels the timing is right for his dance hit “The Git Up.” Brown, 34, grew up in Atlanta listening to OutKast and Jodeci, among other artists. But his aunt in rural Butler, Georgia, played Johnny Cast and Tim McGraw. "The Git Up" is No. 1 on Billboard's Country chart, which booted Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" for not being country enough. "Old Town Road" has spent 14 weeks on the Hot 100 chart.

By KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press
‘The Git Up’ singer is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — “The Git Up” singer Blanco Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta.

A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night near his home in Atlanta and was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. Additional surgeries are expected and his family asks for prayers.

The 35-year-old is best known for his 2019 single “The Git Up”, which went No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts and has amassed more than 200 million streams on Spotify. He has also written songs for Pitbull, 2 Chainz and Monica, among others.

Brown, who is a graduate of Westlake High School in Fulton County, performed for the 700 students in November. He is known for mixing country and hip-hop musical styles. His performance came before StubHub gave students 64 new instruments, guitar cases and keyboard stands worth $84,000, according to a news release.

Brown’s combination of country and trap went viral on the app TikTok, where people re-created his dance moves or added their own dances and tagged it to #TheGitUpChallenge.

The song spent 12 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 14 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart. He released his BBR Music Group debut album “Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs” last year.

FILE - Blanco Brown arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 13, 2019. Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta. A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night, Aug. 31, 2020, and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Evan Agostini

FILE - This July 5, 2019 photo shows Blanco Brown during a photo session in Nashville, Tenn. Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta. A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night, Aug. 31, 2020, and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Donn Jones

