Singer-actors Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich are engaged

The couple made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, both posting a photo of themselves kissing on the beach. Lovato also posted a picture of her ring.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she wrote. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."