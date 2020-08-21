Siakam scores 26, Raptors trounce Nets for 3-0 series lead

Toronto led 24-17 at the end of the first quarter and 57-42 at the end of the second. Jarrett Allen, who had a double-double in each of the first two games, finally scored his first points on a pair of free throws with 6:23 left as the Nets chewed away at that lead, but Toronto led 84-68 at the end of the third.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto's 3-0 lead now leaves only Minnesota and the Clippers as the other NBA franchises never to hold a 3-0 lead in either a best-of-seven or a best-of-five playoff series. ... The Raptors now are 10-10 in Game 3s. ... Outscored the Nets 46-22 in the paint.

Nets: Have lost four straight overall and are 0-3 for the first time since being swept by Miami in the first round of the 2005 playoffs. ... Played without G/F Joe Harris, who left the bubble for personal reasons after the Nets' loss in Game 2. Harris is the 10th player the Nets have been without during the NBA restart due to either injury, illness or personal reasons.

UP NEXT

Game 4 is Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to pass while defended by guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) passes the ball while defended by Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen, left, and guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) tries to play the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn talks with center Jarrett Allen (31) during a break in play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (left), guard Fred VanVleet (23), and center Marc Gasol (right) talk during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement