Shooting near White House interrupts Trump's briefing on TV

Trump had just begun a coronavirus briefing when a U.S. Secret Service agent escorted him from the briefing room. The president returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said. The president said law enforcement had fired the shots and that he believed the individual who was shot was armed. “It was the suspect who was shot,” he said.

Trump said the agent had escorted him to the Oval Office. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

In a Monday night statement to reporters, Sullivan said the shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. EDT after the man approached the uniformed Secret Service officer near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and told the officer he had a weapon.

The man then turned around and “ran aggressively toward the officer, and in a drawing motion, removed an object from his clothing,” Sullivan said. The suspect then “crouched into a shooter's stance, as if about to fire a weapon” before the officer shot the man once in the torso, he said.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital. Sullivan released no information about the officer and would not answer any questions at a late-night news conference near the scene.

An internal review of the shooting by the Secret Service was underway, and the Metropolitan Police Department was also investigating, a standard protocol.

At the White House, Trump praised Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe. Asked if he was shaken by the incident, Trump asked reporters: “I don’t know. Do I seem rattled?”

President Donald Trump is asked to leave the James Brady Press Briefing Room by a member of the U.S. Secret Service during a news conference at the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

U.S. Secret Service Police stand outside the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington, as a news conference by President Donald Trump was paused. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Law enforcement officials gather following a shooting that took place at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky