Sho No! Angels' Ohtani doesn't record out in return to mound

Ohtani is expected to be the Sunday starter for the Angels this season and was under no pitch limit. Maddon insists he's invested in Ohtani being a rare two-way player for what it also means to fans in Japan who have supported his quest. He will also make sure Ohtani stays healthy first.

“I’m looking forward to the day we can get a little bit more aggressive with him. I know he is, too," Maddon said before the game.

Ohtani batted last season but didn't pitch as the Angels took a cautious approach with their prized player. He went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA over 10 starts and 51 2/3 innings in 2018 as a rookie.

