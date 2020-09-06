Seeking unity, NKorea's Kim vows to overcome typhoon damage

Kim said authorities must issue “a general mobilization order” to ensure the swift supply of materials for rehabilitation works and urged members of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, the capital, to take the lead.

In a separate open letter to party members in Pyongyang, Kim said the 12,000-strong divisions of the party “elite” will be sent to aid recovery in South and North Hamgyong provinces.

KCNA said Kim also dismissed Kim Song Il, chairman of the South Hamgyong Provincial Committee of the Workers’ Party.

Kim needs greater public support to deal with worsening economic pain caused by U.S.-led sanctions imposed over his nuclear program, and the coronavirus pandemic that had forced him to seal off his country’s border with China, its biggest trading partner and economic pipeline.

North Korea has insisted it hasn’t found any virus case, a claim widely disputed by foreign analysts. Despite the pandemic, observers say Kim will likely hold a military parade and other national events next month to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party in an effort to boost his family’s rule.

Late last month, Kim visited a western coastal area hit by another typhoon and expressed relief that the damage wasn’t significant. Earlier in August, he visited other places where days of torrential rains flooded hundreds of houses and vast areas of agricultural land.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said after Kim's early August trip that it was rare for him to visit a flood-stricken site, saying the last time he did so was in September 2015.