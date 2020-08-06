Scherzer exits; Porcello gets 150th win, Mets top Soto, Nats

The Nationals already are missing World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, who has a nerve issue in his pitching hand.

Scherzer threw 99 pitches on opening day against the Yankees, then an MLB season-high 112 in his next start. But he had an extra two days of rest after that one because the Nationals recently had a four-day layoff when their series at Miami was postponed because of the Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Soto went on the COVID-19 IL on opening day after failing a test -- he thinks it was a false positive -- and he put on quite a show Wednesday for the 16 cutouts of his family members positioned in the first few rows of the Nationals Park left-field corner.

The 21-year-old outfielder's first official at-bat since October resulted in a run-scoring double. He singled his second time up, although he was soon tagged out when he slid off the bag trying to go first-to-third on a teammate's hit.

Soto also came up with a highlight-reel, cap-and-sunglasses-flying, head-first diving catch of a sinking liner off the bat of Andrés Giménez in the second.

But Soto struck out in his last at-bat to end the game, whiffing on a 97 mph high fastball from Seth Lugo, who retired all six batters he faced for his second save in four chances.

WHAT A STEAL

In his Mets debut, CF Billy Hamilton stole his first base of 2020 and 300th of his career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: 3B Jeff McNeil (strained muscle between ribs) missed a third game in a row but downplayed his injury, saying, “In a few days, it shouldn’t be anything.” ... SS Amed Rosario (left quadriceps tightness) missed a second straight start. ... RHP Marcus Stroman (torn muscle, left calf) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Thursday. ... Canó (strained left leg muscle) predicted he wouldn’t need to miss more than the minimum 10 days.

Nationals: Strasburg was slated to throw about 45 to 50 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday afternoon, which would help the team decide when the right-hander can make his season debut.

METS MOVES

New York designated OF Ryan Cordell for assignment, a day after he went 1 for 3 against Washington in his only start of 2020. That made room on the Mets’ 40-man roster for RHP Ariel Jurado, acquired from the Rangers for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Jurado was assigned to the team’s alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Mets: After playing 13 games in 13 days, they get their first off-day of the season Thursday, then open a seven-game homestand Friday. They’ll host Miami for three games, Washington for four.

Nationals: After Thursday's fifth day off in a week, they start a three-game series Friday against visiting Baltimore.

