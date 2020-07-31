S. Korean tries washing money over virus fears, suffers loss

She said bank officials didn't know exactly how much money the person tried to wash.

She said the loss would still be “considerable.”

How much the central bank should exchange in a situation like this depends on how seriously banknotes are damaged. The bank can provide the new currency at face value if damage is minimal, but at half value or not at all if damage is significant.

The amount in question was condolence money given by relatives, friends and others during a family funeral, according to the bank.

The person has been only identified by family name Eom. Bank officials gave no further personal information citing privacy law.

How about microwaving money?

According to the bank, another person, surnamed Kim, put bills in a microwave over similar coronavirus concerns earlier this year. The bank exchanged Kim’s damaged money with the new currency worth 5.2 million won ($4,370). Seo said Kim’s losses were not big.

South Korea’s central bank has advised the public to avoid putting banknotes in a microwave saying its disinfection effect is unclear. Anti-virus guidelines in South Korea don’t include sterilizing money in a washing machine either.