S. Korean doctors strike over med school plan amid pandemic

There were no immediate reports of major disruption of medical services.

During a daily virus briefing Friday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the government viewed the strikes as “very regrettable.” He urged doctors to avoid an “extreme measure” that would cause harms to patients.

Kim said the government has let hospitals use alternative medical personnel and take other steps to prevent a possible “medical vacuum.”

Earlier Friday, South Korea reported 20 additional coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 14,519 with 303 deaths.

South Korea’s virus outbreak has gradually eased since it reported hundreds of cases every day in late February and March. In recent weeks, the country has recorded roughly 20-60 cases each day.