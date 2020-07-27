Ryanair expects air travel to be depressed for 2-3 years

The airline, which grew in recent years to become the region's busiest carrier, says the quarter was the “most challenging’’ in its history, with a loss of 185 million euros ($216 million). It described a second wave of COVID-19 as its “biggest fear.”

Travel restrictions led to a collapse in the number of travellers, with 500,000 passengers in the first quarter compared with 41.9 million in the same period last year.