Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes medical procedure at hospital

The court said in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive procedure to "revise a bile duct stent" at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

The statement said that, according to Ginsburg's doctors, “stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection.”