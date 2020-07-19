Russian ambassador rejects virus vaccine hacking claims

Kelin said in the interview that his country had no interest in interfering in British domestic politics.

“I do not see any point in using this subject as a matter of interference,” he said. “We do not interfere at all. We do not see any point in interference because for us, whether it will be (the) Conservative Party or Labour’s party at the head of this country, we will try to settle relations and to establish better relations than now.”

Raab said Sunday that Britain will work with its allies to call Russia out on its “reprehensible behavior” and make sure research organizations know “so that they can better defend against it.”

The allegations came days before the British parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee prepares to release a long-awaited report on Russian interference in British politics.