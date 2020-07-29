Russia rejects accusations of spreading virus disinformation

“Russian media actively work to cover the situation with the coronavirus. Indeed, when it comes to Russia, it is going through this difficult time better than many other countries, albeit not without problems. Indeed, all the media point to considerable problems that the United States are experiencing during this period," Peskov told reporters.

“So in this case if anyone talks about some kind of disinformation, it is some kind of persistent phobia, and there is no need to blame objective and quality work of the media,” the official said.

Lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, said Wednesday that the accusations are either “new conspiracy theories” invented by journalists or “yet another hoax of American security services.”

Kosachev added that “so far none of the conspiracy theories” aired in Western media “has been confirmed in real life.”