Russia given 2nd deadline by World Athletics to pay fine

World Athletics extended a freeze on giving Russian athletes permission to compete as “authorized neutral athletes” in international events until the money is paid and the plan is confirmed. That is likely to mean no Russian athletes compete when the Diamond League restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic next month.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin called the offer described by World Athletics a “guarantee” in comments reported by state news agency Tass. He said the ministry was “prepared to support RusAF” but didn't name a source for the funds.

The head of World Athletics’ Russia task force, Rune Andersen, said the offer from Matytsin was received Thursday morning.

RusAF said this week it has had no income since December and failed to attract external funding. RusAF has no president after Yevgeny Yurchenko resigned July 13 following less than five months in charge.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports