Russia announces preliminary probe into Navalny's illness

His allies insist he was deliberately poisoned and say the Kremlin was behind it, accusations that officials denounced as “empty noise.”

Navalny's team submitted a request to Russia's Investigative Committee, demanding authorities launch a criminal probe on charges of an attempt on the life of a public figure, last week, but officials appeared reluctant to start an investigation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he saw no grounds for a criminal case until the cause of the politician’s condition was fully established.

The Interior Ministry's statement Thursday didn't clarify when the preliminary probe — an inquiry to determine whether a criminal investigation should be launched — had started.

Navalny ally Ivan Zhdanov said that the probe should have been launched Aug. 20, right after the politician's team submitted a request. “Open a criminal case,” Zhdanov said in a tweet Thursday.

The announcement about the inquiry comes after multiple Western and European officials — including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — called upon Russia to start a full and transparent investigation into Navalny's condition.

On Wednesday night, the politician's illness was discussed in a phone conversation between Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

According to the Kremlin's readout of the call, Putin pointed out that “premature and unfounded accusations” were unacceptable and underscored Russia's “interest in a thorough and objective investigation of all the circumstances of the incident.”