Ronaldo scores again as Juventus seals 9th straight title

Still, Juventus moved an insurmountable seven points clear of Inter Milan with two games remaining and can now switch its focus to the Champions League.

The Bianconeri host Lyon in the delayed round-of-16 second leg on Aug. 7 needing to overturn a 1-0 loss from February. If Juventus can do that, it will advance to the final eight in Lisbon.

It was a bittersweet night, though, as Juventus lost both right back Danilo and forward Paulo Dybala to injury in the first half.

Danilo clashed heads with a defender while Dybala pulled up with an apparent left thigh issue.

Juventus entered the break for the coronavirus pandemic with a one-point lead over Lazio in what was expected to be a two-way fight for the title but the Roman club struggled for much of the restart.

Sampdoria ended with 10 men when Morten Thorsby picked up his second yellow for a foul on Pjanić.

It was Juve’s 36th Italian league title overall.

Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi, left, is congratulated by teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his team's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni