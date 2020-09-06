Roglic seizes Tour yellow jersey, Pogacar wins Stage 9

Hirschi, a former under-23 road race world champion, got away away from the peloton in the first major ascent of the 153-kilometer trek in high mountains then resisted the favorites' chase until he was caught with two kilometers left.

Hirschi launched a sprint to the finish line but was not fast enough as Tadej Pogacar prevailed to win the stage ahead of Roglic. Hirschi finished third in the town of Laruns.