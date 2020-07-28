Rizzo homers again, Cubs beat virus-unsettled Reds 8-7

Ian Happ, the Cubs’ union representative, said players were pleased with precautions in place when they arrived at Great American Ball Park, putting them at ease.

They were on the dugout railing cheering as eight Cubs went to the plate in the first inning of Wade Miley’s first start for the Reds, who signed him to a two-year deal so they would have a left-hander in the rotation.

It went badly right away.

Miley hit Kris Bryant with his second pitch, walked Rizzo, and gave up Wilson Contreras' double. Steven Souza Jr. doubled home two more in his Cubs debut, and David Bote's single made it 4-0 after only 28 pitches.

Javier Báez doubled home another run in the second, and Miley left after retiring only five of the 13 batters he faced. Rizzo hit a solo homer in the sixth off Tejay Antone.

Jon Lester left after five innings with a 6-0 lead, having thrown 76 pitches without allowing a hit on a muggy night. Jesse Winker got the Reds' first hit an inning later, an RBI single off Rowan Wick.

Stephenson homered in his first major league plate appearance, the third in Reds history to do so and the first since Ted Tappe on Sept. 14, 1950, at Brooklyn.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Bryant, Rizzo, Contreras and Albert Almora Jr. were hit by pitches — Rizzo twice — but stayed in the game.

Reds: Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani felt no problems after throwing off a mound, leaving him in line to make his next scheduled start. His first turn through the rotation was skipped because of soreness in his side.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Alec Mills makes his third career start against the Reds. He got his first career victory against Cincinnati at Sept. 16.

Reds: Tyler Mahle starts in place of DeSclafani. Mahle is 2-1 in five career starts against the Cubs with a 4.93 ERA.

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game in Cincinnati on Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Chicago Cubs' avier Baez (9) hits an RBI-double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Members of the grounds crew remove the tarp after a rain delay before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nicholas Castellanos (2) catches a fly ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston